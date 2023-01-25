Left Menu

Cholera death toll passes 1,000 in Malawi as outbreak spreads

The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Malawi has passed 1,000 while cases have risen to 30,621, the highest on record in the country, Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda said on Wednesday. Outbreaks of cholera commonly follow these feasts," she said. The minister called for people to use proper decontamination procedures with chlorine and plastic body bags.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 14:01 IST
Cholera death toll passes 1,000 in Malawi as outbreak spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAFRO)
  • Country:
  • Malawi

The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Malawi has passed 1,000 while cases have risen to 30,621, the highest on record in the country, Health Minister Khumbize Chiponda said on Wednesday. Most of the deaths occurred in the two main cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre where children have recently gone back to classes after schools delayed opening to try and contain the spread.

Chiponda called on people to take extra care handling the bodies of cholera victims before funerals. “People who are dying from cholera may be washed by family members who then prepare funeral feasts ... Outbreaks of cholera commonly follow these feasts," she said.

The minister called for people to use proper decontamination procedures with chlorine and plastic body bags. Cholera regularly hits the southern African country during rains from November to March, but there was an unusually high surge in contaminations during and after the festive season. The usual annual death toll is around 100.

“The cumulative confirmed cases and deaths since the onset of the outbreak is 30,621 and 1,002, respectively with case fatality rate at 3.27%,” Chiponda said. Health officials said last week that a number of clinics in the country, which received 2.7 million doses of the cholera vaccine under a WHO programme, were running low of supplies.

The health ministry refused to comment on vaccine stock situation when reached by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
THE BIGGEST GLOBAL TECH EXPERTS ANNOUNCED AS SPEAKERS AT TMRW DUBAI

THE BIGGEST GLOBAL TECH EXPERTS ANNOUNCED AS SPEAKERS AT TMRW DUBAI

 United Arab Emirates
2
The Evolution Of Marketing: How Technology Shapes Modern Campaigns

The Evolution Of Marketing: How Technology Shapes Modern Campaigns

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: France extends mandatory COVID tests for Chinese travellers until Feb 15; Dozens of Yanomami children hospitalized in northern Brazil amid health crisis and more

Health News Roundup: France extends mandatory COVID tests for Chinese travel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA approves Eli Lilly's drug for rare blood cancer; Dozens of Yanomami children hospitalized in northern Brazil amid health crisis and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves Eli Lilly's drug for rare blood cancer; Do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023