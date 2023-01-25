UK to subsidise semiconductor firms to make domestic chips - Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:04 IST
The British government plans to provide taxpayer funding to support the country's semiconductor companies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The support will include seed money for startups, help for existing firms to scale up and new incentives for private venture capital, Bloomberg reported, citing officials familiar with the plans.
