Polish army to get first Abrams tanks this spring, says minister
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 12:10 IST
Poland's army will receive its first Abrams tanks from the United States in spring, the defence minister said on Thursday.
"This spring we will receive the first Polish Abrams, which will be used by the Polish army," Mariusz Blaszczak told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. "This year 58 Abrams will arrive in Poland."
