Left Menu

Ukraine shoots down more than 15 Russian missiles headed for Kyiv: officials

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 13:45 IST
Ukraine shoots down more than 15 Russian missiles headed for Kyiv: officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian air defences downed more than 15 Russian missiles fired toward the capital Kyiv during Moscow's latest round of air strikes, city officials said on Thursday.

"The enemy launched more than 15 cruise missiles in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to the outstanding work of our air defences all the targets were destroyed," the Kyiv City Military Administration quoted its head, Serhiy Popko, as saying on Telegram.

"Despite this, the danger of air strikes has not passed," he added. "Remain in shelters until the end of the air-raid alert."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
The Evolution Of Marketing: How Technology Shapes Modern Campaigns

The Evolution Of Marketing: How Technology Shapes Modern Campaigns

 Global
3
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023