Ukraine shoots down more than 15 Russian missiles headed for Kyiv: officials

Ukrainian air defences downed more than 15 Russian missiles fired toward the capital Kyiv during Moscow's latest round of air strikes, city officials said on Thursday.

"The enemy launched more than 15 cruise missiles in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to the outstanding work of our air defences all the targets were destroyed," the Kyiv City Military Administration quoted its head, Serhiy Popko, as saying on Telegram.

"Despite this, the danger of air strikes has not passed," he added. "Remain in shelters until the end of the air-raid alert."

