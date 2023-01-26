Left Menu

Coronavirus: Mumbai logs one new case; active count now 19

Mumbai reported one coronavirus positive case on Thursday, which took its overall infection tally to 11,55,242, a civic health official said. As nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the fatality count remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said.Five patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery figure to 11,35,476.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:48 IST
Mumbai reported one coronavirus positive case on Thursday, which took its overall infection tally to 11,55,242, a civic health official said. As nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the fatality count remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Five patients were discharged during the day, which raised the recovery figure to 11,35,476. There are now 19 active cases in the metropolis, he said.

At present, only three COVID-19 patients are hospitalised in the city for treatment. The civic body carried out 2,318 tests, taking the overall test count to 1,87,01,104. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stands at 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate between January 19 and 25 is 0.0002 per cent. The city had reported zero COVID-19 case on Tuesday for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

