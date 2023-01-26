Left Menu

Spain to end mandatory use of face masks on public transport

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:12 IST
Spain is set to end the mandatory use of face masks on public transport nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday that she would recommend that the government remove the health regulation when the Cabinet meets on February 7.

Face mask will remain obligatory inside hospitals, health clinics, dentist offices and pharmacies.

Face masks became mandatory both indoors and outside in May 2020 when the country was reeling from the initial wave of the coronavirus. That was eventually rolled back in April last year to just wearing them in public transport and healthcare centres.

Spain was able to move past the pandemic thanks to a vaccinating over 90 per cent of its population.

