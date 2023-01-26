Left Menu

COVID-19: No case, death, recovery reported in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:16 IST
No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,775 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,626, leaving the state with three active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,71,769 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 133 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,775, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,626, active cases 3, today tests 133, total tests 1,88,71,769.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

