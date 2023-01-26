Hive cybercrime network broken up in international operation - German prosecutor
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:27 IST
An international operation against cyber criminality has blocked a website operated on the Darknet by the Hive ransomware gang, German prosecutors said on Thursday.
The group was responsible for more than 1,500 cyberattacks against companies, 70 of which were in Germany, said prosecutors in the southern city of Stuttgart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement