Left Menu

Britain writes down nearly 15 bln pounds on COVID PPE gear- watchdog

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) estimates there has been a 6 billion pound reduction in the value of items procured in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021-2022, the National Audit Office (NAO) said on Thursday. Out of the 6 billion, a write down of 2.5 billon pounds relates to items already purchased by the DHSC that it no longer expects to use.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 04:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 04:13 IST
Britain writes down nearly 15 bln pounds on COVID PPE gear- watchdog

Britain has written down almost 15 billion pounds ($18.62 billion) in costs related to COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical items over the last two years, prompting censure from its spending watchdog. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) estimates there has been a 6 billion pound reduction in the value of items procured in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021-2022, the National Audit Office (NAO) said on Thursday.

Out of the 6 billion, a write down of 2.5 billon pounds relates to items already purchased by the DHSC that it no longer expects to use. The rest relates to items the DHSC has committed to purchase, but no longer expects to use. The DHSC reported an impairment of 8.9 billion pounds in 2020-2021, totalling 14.9 billion pounds for two financial years.

"It is misleading to say that 14.9 billion pounds of taxpayers' money has been wasted," a government spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters, adding it had to compete in an overheated global market to procure items, the majority of which it has used. "Our approach meant that we were the first country in the world to deploy an approved COVID vaccine, with 144 million doses administered, and we have delivered over 25 billion items of PPE to the frontline," the spokesperson said.

Wes Streeting, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party and its health policy chief, said in a Twitter post: "The carelessness with which the Conservatives treat taxpayers' money is a total scandal." ($1 = 0.8057 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
3
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023