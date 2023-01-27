Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,896

Left Menu

India logged 99 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,896, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore 4,46,82,437.The death toll stands at 5,30,739 with one death reported by Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 10:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 10:43 IST
India logged 99 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,896, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,437).

The death toll stands at 5,30,739 with one death reported by Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 10 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,802, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website 220.36 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year

