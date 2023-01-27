Left Menu

JSP to set up 100 bed multispeciality hospital in Jindal Nagar

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel Power JSP will set up a 100 bed multispeciality hospital at Jindal Nagar in Odishas Angul district.JSP chairman Naveen Jindal and chairperson of JSP Foundation Shallu Jindal performed the Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for Jindal Aarogyam Hospital on Thursday in the presence of local Chhendipada MLA Susanta Kumar Behera and Angul Municipality Chairman Akshaya Kumar Samant.

PTI | Angul | Updated: 27-01-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:16 IST
JSP to set up 100 bed multispeciality hospital in Jindal Nagar
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) will set up a 100 bed multispeciality hospital at Jindal Nagar in Odisha's Angul district.

JSP chairman Naveen Jindal and chairperson of JSP Foundation Shallu Jindal performed the Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for Jindal Aarogyam Hospital on Thursday in the presence of local Chhendipada MLA Susanta Kumar Behera and Angul Municipality Chairman Akshaya Kumar Samant. ''Building ultra-modern hospitals and quality schools for the community is embedded in JSP's mission of improving the Human Development Index. With the establishment of Jindal Aarogyam Hospital with several specialties, this dream of ours will soon be a big reality,'' he said.

Shallu Jindal said the medical treatment in the proposed hospital will be provided at a very affordable cost. ''JSP Foundation is looking forward to cover the families in plant periphery villages under group health insurance programme in subsequent years,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023