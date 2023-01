BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Recommends Granting Marketing Authorisation For Sotyktu For Treatment Of Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis In Adults

European Medicines Agency (EMA): * EMA- EMA'S CHMP RECOMMENDED GRANTING A MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR SOTYKTU FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS IN ADULTS

* EMA-CHMP ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINIONS FOR DAPAGLIFLOZIN VIATRIS (DAPAGLIFLOZIN) FOR TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS, HEART FAILURE, KIDNEY DISEASE * EMA-CHMP ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINIONS FOR TOLVAPTAN TO TREAT LOW BLOOD SODIUM LEVELS CAUSED BY SYNDROME OF INAPPROPRIATE ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE SECRETION

* EMA- CHMP RECOMMENDED REFUSAL OF A MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR SOHONOS FOR TREATMENT OF FIBRODYSPLASIA OSSIFICANS PROGRESSIVA * EMA: CHMP ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINIONS FOR SITAGLIPTIN/METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE SUN FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS

* EMA- CHMP RECOMMENDED CONVERTING CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION OF COVID-19 TREATMENT PAXLOVID TO A STANDARD MARKETING AUTHORISATION

