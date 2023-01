BRIEF-WHO Says Last Week, Almost 40 Thousand COVID Deaths Were Reported To WHO, More Than Half Of Them From China

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* WHO SAYS LAST WEEK, ALMOST 40 THOUSAND DEATHS WERE REPORTED TO WHO, MORE THAN HALF OF THEM FROM CHINA

* WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL - IN TOTAL, OVER PAST EIGHT WEEKS, MORE THAN 170 THOUSAND DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED;ACTUAL NUMBER IS MUCH HIGHER

