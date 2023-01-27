Scoreboard: 1st T20I, India vs NZ

Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

New Zealand: Finn Allen c Yadav b Sundar 35 Devon Conway c Hooda b Arshdeep 52 Mark Chapman c&b Sundar 0 Glenn Phillips c Yadav b Kuldeep 17 Daryl Mitchell not out 59 Michael Bracewell run out 1 Mitchell Santner c Tripathi b Mavi 7 Ish Sodhi not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-3) 5 Total: (For six wkts in 20 overs) 176 Fall of Wickets: 1-43, 2-43, 3-103, 4-139, 5-140, 6-149.

Bowling: Hardik Pandya 3-0-33-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-51-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-22-2, Deepak Hooda 2-0-14-0, Umran Malik 1-0-16-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-1, Shivam Mavi 2-0-19-1. (More)

