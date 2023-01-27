Left Menu

Army evacuates teen girl from cut-off village in J-K's Baramulla

Indian Armys Chinar Corps warriors, today during the morning hours, conducted an emergency evacuation of a 19-year-old girl, Miss Praveena Bano, from Kurali village of Boniyar tehsil in Uri area to the Primary Health Care Centre, an Army official said.

27-01-2023
The Indian Army on Friday evacuated a 19-year-old girl after she had fallen unconscious at a cut-off village in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. ''Indian Army's Chinar Corps warriors, today during the morning hours, conducted an emergency evacuation of a 19-year-old girl, Miss Praveena Bano, from Kurali village of Boniyar tehsil in Uri area to the Primary Health Care Centre,'' an Army official said. The Indian Army's detachment at Paro received a distress call in the early hours of Friday from a resident of Sumwali village. He sought the evacuation of his daughter who had fallen unconscious at their relatives' home in Kurali village, the official said. The soldiers from the detachment reacted swiftly and provided immediate medical aid, he said.

The detachment coordinated a vehicle for the girl's evacuation to the Boniyar health centre. The villagers expressed their appreciation for the detachment and praised their supportive and humane approach, the official said.

