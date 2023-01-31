For ASEAN countries, IMF sees slower global growth outweighing China reopening

International Monetary Fund's chief economist said on Tuesday that Singapore and other Southeast Asian economies are seeing downgrades to their 2023 growth outlooks because slowing global growth will outweigh the positive impact from China's economic reopening.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told a news briefing on the IMF's latest global growth forecasts these forces prompted the IMF to reduce Singapore's GDP growth outlook for 2023 to 1.5% from a 2.3% forecast issued last October. (Reporting Xinghui Kok; Writing by David Lawder; Editing by Tom Hogue)

