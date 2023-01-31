Left Menu

MEDIA-Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine hit historic low in January -Vedomosti

Russia's Gazprom's gas exports to the European Union via Ukraine reached a record low of 951.4 million cubic metres in the first 30 days of January, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing Gazprom figures. Vedomosti reported that Gazprom had shipped between 41-43 million cubic metres via Ukraine daily during the second half of 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:07 IST
MEDIA-Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine hit historic low in January -Vedomosti
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Gazprom's gas exports to the European Union via Ukraine reached a record low of 951.4 million cubic metres in the first 30 days of January, Russian business newspaper Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing Gazprom figures. Vedomosti reported that Gazprom had shipped between 41-43 million cubic metres via Ukraine daily during the second half of 2022. However, from Jan. 5, daily volumes began to fall sharply, with only 24.4 million cubic metres shipped daily by Jan. 19.

Vedomosti reported that the decline is primarily the result of reduced demand for Russian gas in Europe, amid an unusually warm and windy winter. -- Source link: https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2023/01/31/961034-gazprom-sokratil-tranzit-cherez-ukrainu?utm_campaign=newspaper_31_1_2023&utm_medium=email&utm_source=vedomosti

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023