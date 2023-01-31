Left Menu

Lupin gets tentative USFDA nod for Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 12:44 IST
Lupin gets tentative USFDA nod for Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceutical firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its new drug application Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide (DETAF) tablets.

The tentative approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been granted under the President's emergency plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

DETAF would be a welcome new addition in the management of HIV infections and will be available for supplies to low and middle-income countries, it added.

''We are committed to providing affordable and quality treatment options to patients in low - and middle income countries,'' Lupin President - API and Global Institution Business, Naresh Gupta said, adding the tentative approval by the USFDA for DETAF would significantly enhance the company's HIV portfolio.

This product would be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023