GSK reports Q4 profit, sales beat Wall Street estimates
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 12:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix. The London-listed drugmaker, which executed a long-scripted overhaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit last July, reported adjusted profit of 25.8 pence per share on sales of about 7.4 billion pounds ($9.11 billion).
Analysts were expecting 21.2 pence per share on sales of about 7.1 billion pounds, company-compiled consensus estimates showed.
($1 = 0.8120 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement