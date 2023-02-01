GSK reports Q4 profit, sales beat Wall Street estimates

GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix. The London-listed drugmaker, which executed a long-scripted overhaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit last July, reported adjusted profit of 25.8 pence per share on sales of about 7.4 billion pounds ($9.11 billion).

Analysts were expecting 21.2 pence per share on sales of about 7.1 billion pounds, company-compiled consensus estimates showed.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)