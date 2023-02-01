Left Menu

Four killed in South African township shooting

Police said they were investigating the murder cases. South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with around 20,000 people killed every year out of a population of 60 million. On Sunday, gunmen killed eight people and wounded three others in a different mass shooting, police said.

01-02-2023
Three people were shot dead and another one died in a hospital after gunshots were fired in KwaMashu township, north of South Africa's Durban, police said on Wednesday. Five more people with gunshot wounds were rushed to a clinic, said Robert Netshiunda, a police spokesperson in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"It is reported that at least 20 armed suspects stormed into the hostel and opened fire to the victims," he said in a statement. Police said they were investigating the murder cases.

