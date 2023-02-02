Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA removes COVID test requirements for Pfizer, Merck pills; Case of mad cow disease in Netherlands is old age variant and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GoodRx pays $1.5 million to settle health privacy allegations

U.S. healthcare firm GoodRx Holdings has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations that it failed to notify customers that it shared personal health information with Alphabet's Google, Meta's Facebook and others, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday. Under the terms of the settlement, GoodRx will be barred from sharing user health data with other companies to use for advertising.

Analysis-GSK gives few clues on plans to replenish medicine cabinet

GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley on Wednesday made replenishing the drugmaker's pipeline of vaccines and therapies her number-one priority. But analysts were disappointed she did not give more details on how she and her management team plan to find the company's next set of blockbuster drugs.

Draft WHO pandemic deal pushes for equity to avoid COVID 'failure' repeat

Governments may have to reserve drugs and vaccines for the World Health Organization to distribute in poorer countries to avoid a repeat of the "catastrophic failure" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an early draft of a global pandemic agreement. One of the most concrete proposals in the draft accord reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday includes a measure to reserve 20% of any tests, vaccines or treatments developed for use in poorer countries.

Canadian province tries decriminalizing drugs to fight overdose crisis

The western Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday began a three-year pilot program to stop prosecuting people for carrying small amounts of heroin, meth, ecstasy, or crack cocaine, as part of an effort to fight a drug overdose crisis. B.C. accounts for about a third of the 32,000 deaths due to overdose and trafficking nationally since 2016, according to official data. The province declared drug overdose a public health emergency that year.

Case of mad cow disease in Netherlands is old age variant

A case of mad cow disease discovered on a farm in the Netherlands is the old age variant that is not dangerous to public health, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The infection was found in a dead cow on Jan. 30 in the South Holland province of the Netherlands.

Ecuador to vaccinate more than two million birds against bird flu

Ecuador plans to vaccinate more than two million birds against bird flu to control an outbreak in the Andean nation, the Minister of Agriculture said on Wednesday. The South American nation declared an animal health emergency at the end of November due to the first infections on a farm in the central province of Cotopaxi, and there are currently outbreaks in three other provinces.

Novartis says operating profit to grow again ahead of Sandoz spin-off

Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a "mid single digit" percentage range in 2023 following stagnation last year, as the Swiss drugmaker prepares to spin off its Sandoz generics business. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement, coming in slightly below market expectations of $16.8 billion.

Evelo Biosciences to cut jobs, skin disease drug trial disappoints

Evelo Biosciences Inc said on Wednesday its skin disease treatment did not meet the main goal in a mid-stage trial, and added it would reduce its workforce to conserve cash amid macroeconomic concerns. The drug developer had 122 full-time employees, as of March 2022. Evelo did not disclose details on how many jobs it plans to cut.

U.S. FDA removes COVID test requirements for Pfizer, Merck pills

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday removed the need for a positive test for COVID-19 treatments from Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co Inc. Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Lagevrio pills were given emergency use authorizations in Dec. 2021 for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID who tested positive for the virus, and who were at risk of progressing to severe COVID.

Factbox-What ending the U.S. COVID health emergency means for your pocket

The U.S. government on May 11 will end the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) that allowed millions of Americans to receive vaccines, tests, and treatments at no cost during the pandemic. As the government hands off to commercial channels, including private insurance and government health plans, most Americans, even those who have health insurance, should expect some out-of-pocket costs for those products. Here is who will pay for what and when:

