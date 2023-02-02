Maharashtra reports 14 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 73

Maharashtra on Thursday logged 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,37,172, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 11 COVID-19 cases, but zero fatality due to the infection.

With 19,162 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, their cumulative count in the state rose to 8,62,72,806, said a department bulletin.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest seven new cases followed by two each in Mumbai and Nashik, one each in Latur, Akola and Nagpur circles, said the bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts and the state has eight such regions.

The number of recoveries rose to 79,88,678 after 12 more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 73 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Of the 73 active cases, the highest 23 are in Pune district, followed by 13 in Mumbai and four in Thane, among other districts, said the bulletin.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 was 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

According to the health department, as many as 7,01,258 passengers have landed at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports since December 24, when screening of travellers arriving from abroad was reintroduced in view of a spike in cases in some countries, including China.

Of these, RT-PCR test of 15,809 passengers was conducted and 29 of them tested positive for the infection, it said.

Out of these 29 coronavirus positive patients, seven were from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Aurangabad and Sangli. The rest included five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana, said the department.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,37,172; fresh cases 14; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,678 ; active cases 73; total tests: 8,62,72,806.

