Diarrhoea cases in Himachal villages under control, six new cases reported

Diarrhoea cases in the Nadaun subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district is under control with only six new cases reported on Thursday, Chief District Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri said. The Health department will continue to monitor the affected villages to avoid a jaundice-like situation, he said.

More than 90 per cent of the old cases have been treated and the patients were fully cured, Agnihotri claimed. Scores of people were taken ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in a dozen villages of Nadaun subdivision recently. Nadaun is the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The number of diarrhoea cases was around 1,000 on Wednesday. Agnihotri also appealed to the people to follow the Health department's instructions and drink boiled water.

Sunil Sharma, the political advisor to Sukhu, on Thursday visited the affected villages in Jol Sappar. He inquired about the well-being of the patients and also listened to their grievances. Sharma said the chief minister had issued instructions to solve every problem of the people of the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)