Israeli attorney general says proposed judicial reforms harm checks and balances between authorities

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:38 IST
Israel's attorney-general on Thursday said the government's proposed changes to the judiciary would harm the country's democratic checks and balances, adding her voice to a chorus of growing opposition against the plan.

"A general inspection of these changes shows they harm the very fabric of the brakes and balances between authorities," an official opinion from the attorney general's office said.

The opinion said such changes to the state's structure would need to occur in an "orderly and thoughtful" way with a "firm factual basis and broad consensus".

