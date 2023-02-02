Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence - Bloomberg News

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is in talks with lenders to prepay and release pledged shares as he seeks to restore confidence in the financial health of his conglomerate, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The group hasn't faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the prepayment proactively, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

A spokesperson for Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

