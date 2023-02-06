Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Africa records two imported cholera cases

South Africa has recorded two confirmed imported cases of cholera, the health department said on Sunday, as it called for vigilance. The cases were of sisters who had in January travelled to Malawi, where a cholera outbreak since last year has claimed more than 1,000 lives as of January, the highest on record in the country.

China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

China's COVID-related deaths between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 this year in hospitals totaled 3,278, the country's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Saturday. Among them, 131 died of respiratory failure caused by the new coronavirus infection, and 3,147 died of other diseases combined with the infection, the CDC said.

