CVS nearing $10.5 bln deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 05:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 05:27 IST
CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to acquire Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the newspaper said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
