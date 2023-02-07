Medanta enhances its urological expertise: Appoints leading surgeon Dr. Gagan Gautam and team to further strengthen its robotic uro-oncology surgery program

Expanding its pool of clinical experts who deliver holistic, advanced healthcare, Medanta has appointed renowned robotic uro-oncological surgeon Dr. Gagan Gautam as Vice-Chairman of Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery. Dr. Gautam and his team of robotic surgery specialists - Dr. Puneet Ahluwalia (Director) and Dr. Gopal Sharma (Consultant) - have joined Medanta's accomplished clinicians at Kidney and Urology Institute, led by Group Chairman Dr. Rajesh Ahlawat. At the forefront of delivering cutting-edge treatments, the institute is one of the highest-volume robotic kidney transplant centers in India and is known for its exceptional success rate in robotic and laparoscopic uro-oncology procedures.

An accomplished robotic surgeon, Dr. Gautam has over two decades of experience in treating cancers of the urinary system, including kidneys, bladder, and prostate gland. Him and his team have done over 1,500 robot-aided uro-oncological surgeries, and specialize in robotic prostatectomy, robotic partial nephrectomy, and robotic cystectomy. The team will further strengthen Medanta's collaborative approach of providing end-to-end diagnosis and treatment of urinary cancers with its extensive experience in minimally invasive (robotic and laparoscopic) and open surgeries, development of new treatment techniques, and initiating and developing urological robotic surgery programs all over the country.

''Appointment of senior doctors like Dr. Gagan Gautam and team is in line with our commitment to always deliver the highest standard of care by expanding our team of accomplished doctors. Strengthening our clinical leadership, we welcome Dr. Gautam and team to the Medanta family,'' said Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman & Managing Director, Medanta.

About Medanta: Founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon who has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, the third- and fourth-highest civilian awards in India, and the Dr. B.C. Roy Award in recognition of his distinguished contribution to medicine, Global Health Limited (the ''Company'') is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, according to the report titled ''An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India, September 2022'' by CRISIL Limited.

Under the ''Medanta'' brand, the Company has a network of five hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna). Spanning an area of 3.7 million sq. ft., its operational hospitals have 2,467 installed beds as on June 30, 2022. It also has one hospital under-construction in Noida. As of March 30, 2022, the Company provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 1,300 doctors led by highly experienced department heads.

The Company's facilities have received national and international accreditations, including JCI and NABH. The Gurugram hospital was ranked as the best private hospital in India for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and was the only Indian private hospital to be featured in the list of top 250 global hospitals in 2022 by Newsweek. The Gurugram hospital was also featured in the list of world's best specialised hospitals for cardiology in 2021, and cardiology and neurology in 2022 rankings released by Newsweek.

