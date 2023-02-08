FACTBOX-Details on Canadian government new healthcare funding

The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$46.2 billion ($34.4 billion) in new funding for provinces and territories to tackle the country's strained public health system.

Here are some of the key aspects of the plan: * An immediate C$2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) to address pressures on the healthcare system, especially in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, and long wait times for surgeries. * A 5% CHT guarantee for the next five years, which will be provided through annual top-up payments as required. * C$25 billion over 10 years to advance shared health priorities through tailored bilateral agreements that will support the needs of people in each province and territory in four areas of shared priority: family health services; health workers and backlogs; mental health and substance use; and a modernized health system. * These additional federal investments will be contingent on continued healthcare investments by provinces and territories. * C$1.7 billion over five years to support hourly wage increases for personal support workers and related professions, as federal, provincial, and territorial governments work together on how best to support recruitment and retention. * C$2 billion over 10 years to address the unique challenges indigenous peoples face when it comes to fair and equitable access to quality and culturally safe healthcare services.

($1 = 1.3414 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Denny Thomas Editing by Bill Berkrot)

