Trudeau says Canadian healthcare isn't living up to promise

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 08-02-2023 05:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 05:45 IST
Trudeau says Canadian healthcare isn't living up to promise
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada's health care system isn't living up to its promise, and he plans to add billions more in funding. Trudeau said wait times in emergency departments have become dangerously long, people are waiting too long for essential surgeries and millions of Canadians are without a family doctor. ''For generations, public health care has been a core part of what it means to be Canadian. It's built on a promise that no matter where you live, or what you earn, you will always be able to get the medical care you need. But right now, our health care system isn't living up to that promise,'' Trudeau said.

''Canadians deserve better,'' he said.

Trudeau's Liberal Party government has presented a new health care funding offer that would see Ottawa shift Canadian Dollar 196 billion (USD 146 billion) over the next 10 years to the provinces and territories, which oversee health care in the country.

The government has set conditions for the extra funding by asking for commitments to upgrade health data collection and digital medical records The premiers have long been asking for more money and pressure increased as the healthcare system became further stressed by the pandemic. Burned out, understaffed health workforce and emergency rooms could not keep pace with demand.

About one-quarter of the offer, Canadian Dollar 46 billion (USD 34 billion), is new money. The premiers of Canada's provinces say the offer will increase the federal share of health care costs to 24 per cent next year, far short of the 35% the provinces and territories were demanding. Still, most premiers appeared ready to accept the offer even as they promised the health care talks were not over.

