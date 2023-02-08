WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:17 IST
The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria after Monday's devastating earthquake.
It will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday. "The health needs are tremendous," said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.
