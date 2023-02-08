Left Menu

India's Adani faced margin call on $1.1 bln loan before repaying in full- FT

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 22:34 IST
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani faced a margin call of more than $500 million on a $1.1 billion share-backed loan, prompting him to repay the whole debt, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The repayment was meant to avoid any further damage to investor confidence, which has been rocked by allegations of fraud by short-selling firm Hindenburg, the report added.

An Adani spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

