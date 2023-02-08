Left Menu

92-year-old man undergoes successful knee replacement surgery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:47 IST
92-year-old man undergoes successful knee replacement surgery
  • Country:
  • India

A 92-year-old man successfully underwent a total knee replacement surgery at a private hospital here after suffering disabling pain for 17 years.

A revision surgery is required when knee replacement no longer functions correctly.

The patient, Satya Swarup, had undergone knee replacement surgery in 2005, post which his knees were functioning well, but he developed acute pain and progressive swelling in the knees in the last two years.

According to the doctors, the patient required total knee replacement surgery as the implant life had expired.

''Initially, the patient and the family were hesitant to undergo the procedure considering his age and all associated co-morbidities which are usually present at this age. But since he was in disabling pain, he agreed to go ahead with the surgery,'' Palash Gupta, Director, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Max Super Speciality Hospital, said.

The patient was regularly monitored and discharged five days after the surgery, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023