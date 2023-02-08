92-year-old man undergoes successful knee replacement surgery

A 92-year-old man successfully underwent a total knee replacement surgery at a private hospital here after suffering disabling pain for 17 years.

A revision surgery is required when knee replacement no longer functions correctly.

The patient, Satya Swarup, had undergone knee replacement surgery in 2005, post which his knees were functioning well, but he developed acute pain and progressive swelling in the knees in the last two years.

According to the doctors, the patient required total knee replacement surgery as the implant life had expired.

''Initially, the patient and the family were hesitant to undergo the procedure considering his age and all associated co-morbidities which are usually present at this age. But since he was in disabling pain, he agreed to go ahead with the surgery,'' Palash Gupta, Director, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Max Super Speciality Hospital, said.

The patient was regularly monitored and discharged five days after the surgery, he said.

