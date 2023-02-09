Blinken says U.S. shared information on Chinese balloon with dozens of countries
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 00:39 IST
U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has shared information it has obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world.
Blinken also told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he had discussed with him the systemic and tactical challenges China presents to alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Jens Stoltenberg
- NATO
- State Antony Blinken
- Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Southeast Asian countries struggling with exports dip amid lower demand from China
Global shares mixed, China markets closed for holidays
ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries
ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries
India's trade with China risen by 50% despite aggression: Arvind Kejriwal