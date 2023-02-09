Left Menu

Singapore relaxes COVID travel curbs, mask rules further

Singapore will no longer require travellers who are not fully vaccinated to show COVID-19 test results or purchase coronavirus travel insurance from Feb 13, the government's virus task force said on Thursday.

The public will also not be required to wear masks on public transport, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that masks were still mandatory in healthcare settings, where there is interaction with patients and in indoor patient-facing areas.

