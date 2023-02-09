Britain sanctions Russian cyber criminals
Britain said on Thursday it had sanctioned seven Russian cyber criminals in co-ordinated action with the United States.
"These individuals have been associated with the development or deployment of a range of ransomware strains which have targeted the UK and US," Britain said in a statement.
