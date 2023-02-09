FEMA to close all COVID-19 disaster declaration sites on May 11 -statement
The U.S. federal emergency agency (FEMA) said on Thursday it will close all COVID-19 disaster declaration incident periods on May 11.
"FEMA will arrange programmatic briefing and share webinars as well as make experts available for all stakeholders impacted by the closure," the agency said in a statement.
