U.S. to provide $85 mln in humanitarian aid to Turkey, Syria -USAID

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Thursday it will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria following devastating earthquakes in the region this week.

"USAID is providing emergency food and shelter for refugees and newly displaced people, winter supplies to help families brave the cold, critical health care services to provide trauma support, safe drinking water to prevent disease, and hygiene and sanitation assistance to keep people safe and healthy," USAID said in a statement.

