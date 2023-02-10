Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca goes for growth with new drugs as COVID sales wane; Malawi cholera death toll crosses 1,300: health official and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Spain's Constitutional Court rules in favour of 13-year-old abortion law

Spain's Constitutional Court on Thursday upheld a 13-year-old law that allows women to abort on demand within the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, after the divisive issue resurfaced following a regional far-right party's effort to limit abortion access. The ruling comes after the court was revamped in December with the conservative faction losing clout, which led it to dismiss the appeal brought by the centre-right People's Party (PP) in 2010 against the law passed by the Socialist government that year.

Medtronic hit with $106.5 million U.S. verdict in heart-valve patent case

A unit of medical device maker Medtronic plc must pay $106.5 million to competitor Colibri Heart Valve LLC for patent infringement, a Santa Ana, California federal jury said Wednesday. The jury concluded after a seven-day trial that Medtronic CoreValve LLC's Evolut devices violate a Colibri patent for replacing heart valves in patients with heart disease, representatives for the companies confirmed Thursday.

UK says norovirus cases sharply rise in England

Norovirus cases in England are 66% higher than the average at this time of year, official data showed on Thursday, with the biggest rise in confirmed infections seen in those aged 65 years and over. Outbreaks caused by the vomiting and diarrhoea-causing norovirus have surged in hospitals, schools and care homes, with majority of cases in care home settings, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

AstraZeneca goes for growth with new drugs as COVID sales wane

AstraZeneca on Thursday said it was poised to grow in 2023 and beyond, banking on its burgeoning line-up of cancer, metabolic and rare disease drugs to pick up the pace from dwindling COVID product sales. Its shares rose as much as 5% to be the second-best performer in London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, on track for their best day in a year.

Malawi cholera death toll crosses 1,300: health official

The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Malawi has crossed 1,300, a senior Malawian health official said on Thursday, as the southern African country battles its deadliest outbreak yet. As of Wednesday, Malawi had recorded 40,284 cholera cases and 1,316 deaths in an outbreak that started in March 2022, with the country averaging over 500 new cases every day, Charles Mwansambo told a briefing organised by the World Health Organisation's Africa office.

Quarter of Ukrainians at risk of severe mental health conditions - adviser

A quarter of Ukraine's population is at risk of developing a severe mental health condition as the country grapples with the year-long Russian invasion, a senior health official said on Thursday. Michel Kazatchkine, a member of the Eastern and Central European and Central Asian Commission on Drug Policy, said the conflict in Ukraine had not only resulted in a shortage of medical supplies and personnel but had also caused a major threat to mental health.

Abortion rights in Spain over the past decades

Spain's Constitutional Court on Thursday backed a 13-year-old law that allows women to abort on demand within the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, as the divisive issue resurfaced following a regional far-right party's efforts to limit abortion access. Here is a timeline of abortion rights in Spain over the past few decades:

FEMA to end all COVID-19 disaster declarations on May 11

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on Thursday it will close all COVID-19 disaster declaration incident periods on May 11 when the U.S. government ends two major pandemic-related emergency declarations. All 50 states, five territories and three tribal nations are seeing a major disaster declaration for COVID-19, said FEMA Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery Anne Bink.

U.S. investigating Elon Musk's Neuralink over hazardous pathogens

The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it is investigating Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink over the potentially illegal movement of hazardous pathogens. A Department of Transportation spokesperson told Reuters about the probe after the Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM), an animal-welfare advocacy group, wrote to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earlier on Thursday to alert it of records it obtained on the matter.

Factbox-Abortion battles in U.S. state capitols to watch in 2023

Battles over abortion are heating up in state capitol buildings across the United States as lawmakers wrestle with how much to restrict or expand abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Here is a snapshot of state legislation seeking to ban or protect abortion access in 2023.

