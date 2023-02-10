Left Menu

Russia fears Ukraine will strike deep into its territory with Western arms - RIA

Moscow does not believe Kyiv's pledges that it will not use long-range Western arms to strike deep into Russian territory, state-owned RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 08:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 08:41 IST
Russia fears Ukraine will strike deep into its territory with Western arms - RIA

Moscow does not believe Kyiv's pledges that it will not use long-range Western arms to strike deep into Russian territory, state-owned RIA news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday. Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said this week Kyiv would only use weapons that the United States plans to provide to strike Russian forces on Ukrainian territory.

"There can be no trust in such statements because the Ukrainian authorities have time and again demonstrated their untrustworthiness and inability to make agreements," Alexei Polishyuk, a department head at the ministry, told RIA. Russia considers several occupied Ukrainian regions its own territory after holding referendums there last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023