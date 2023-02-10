Raj Budget: Medical cover under Chiranjeevi health scheme increased

The medical cover under the Chiranjeevi health scheme has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh annually per family, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced Friday while presenting the state's Budget for 2023-24.

He said now economically-weaker section (EWS) families will also be able to avail the benefits of this scheme for free.

The chief minister said families other than those below poverty line (BPL) and EWS can also avail benefits of the state's ambitious Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana by paying a fixed yearly premium of Rs 850.

Gehlot also announced to increase its accidental insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The scheme was started on May 1, 2021.

