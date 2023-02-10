Raj Budget: Medical cover under Chiranjeevi health scheme increased
- Country:
- India
The medical cover under the Chiranjeevi health scheme has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh annually per family, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced Friday while presenting the state's Budget for 2023-24.
He said now economically-weaker section (EWS) families will also be able to avail the benefits of this scheme for free.
The chief minister said families other than those below poverty line (BPL) and EWS can also avail benefits of the state's ambitious Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana by paying a fixed yearly premium of Rs 850.
Gehlot also announced to increase its accidental insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The scheme was started on May 1, 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gehlot
- Chiranjeevi
- Budget
- Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima
- Ashok Gehlot
- Yojana
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM Gehlot unfurls national flag at his residence
Hope Budget corrects Centre's fiscal approach towards states: Kerala FM
Customary Halwa Ceremony held ahead of Budget 2023; See pictures
'Halwa' ceremony returns as preparations of FM Sitharaman's 5th Budget enters final stage
Congress' 2018 return in Rajasthan because of my previous work: Ashok Gehlot