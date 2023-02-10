Left Menu

China January new bank loans hit record 4.9 trln yuan, beat forecasts

Chinese banks extended a record 4.9 trillion yuan ($720.72 billion) in new yuan loans in January, up sharply from December and exceeding analysts' expectations as the central bank moves to revive growth following the lifting of pandemic controls. Outstanding yuan loan grew 11.3% from a year earlier compared with 11.1% growth in December.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:47 IST
China January new bank loans hit record 4.9 trln yuan, beat forecasts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Chinese banks extended a record 4.9 trillion yuan ($720.72 billion) in new yuan loans in January, up sharply from December and exceeding analysts' expectations as the central bank moves to revive growth following the lifting of pandemic controls. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would jump to 4 trillion yuan in January, from 1.4 trillion yuan in the previous month and compared with the previous monthly record of 3.98 trillion yuan in January 2022.

Broad M2 money supply in January grew 12.6% from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, above estimates of 11.6% forecast in the Reuters poll. It rose 11.8% in December. Outstanding yuan loan grew 11.3% from a year earlier compared with 11.1% growth in December. Analysts had expected 11.0% growth.

Harsh COVID-19 control measures and a debt crisis in the sprawling property sector dragged China's economic growth down to 3% in 2022, one of its worst rates in nearly half a century. Growth is expected to recover to around 5% this year, after Beijing abruptly dismantled anti-virus curbs in early December. ($1 = 6.7988 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023