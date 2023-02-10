Left Menu

Omicron and its sub-lineages dominant coronavirus variants in India: Minister

Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant coronavirus variants in India, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.During the last 60 days, more than 90 new variants of SARS-CoV2 have been detected in samples analysed by INSACOG, a national multi-agency consortium of genome sequencing laboratories, the minister said in a written reply to a question.Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variants in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:55 IST
Omicron and its sub-lineages dominant coronavirus variants in India: Minister
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant coronavirus variants in India, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

During the last 60 days, more than 90 new variants of SARS-CoV2 have been detected in samples analysed by INSACOG, a national multi-agency consortium of genome sequencing laboratories, the minister said in a written reply to a question.

Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variants in India. Of these, XBB and BQ are the most prevalent lineages circulating in the country, she said.

Given the emergence of variants of the novel coronavirus with variable transmissibility and their possible health implications, the Union Ministry of Health is following COVID-19 trajectory globally and in the country along with various expert committees.

In addition, Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network laboratories conduct whole genome sequencing of samples for detection of mutant variants of the virus, she said. The Union Health Ministry is supporting states in their endeavour to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19. Various initiatives have been taken by the government to provide technical guidance and further strengthen health infrastructure, availability of essential logistics, including drugs and medical oxygen supply, to manage COVID-19.

All states and Union territories have been provided with financial support under the National Health Mission and Emergency COVID-19 Response Packages I and II for health system strengthening in terms of availability of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, etc. In order to address any surge in demand for medical oxygen, the central government has supported states in increasing availability, streamlining distribution and strengthening oxygen storage infrastructure in the country, Pawar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023