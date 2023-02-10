Spain detects atypical BSE in cow, WOAH says
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:31 IST
Spain has reported atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in a dead cow in the northwestern region of Galicia, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.
The disease, commonly called mad cow disease, was detected after the 22-year-old cow was euthanised due to signs of illness not related to BSE, Paris-based WOAH said, citing information from the Spanish authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship
Europe stocks slip as hot Spanish inflation data fans rate hike concerns
Euro zone bond yields rise after hot Spanish inflation data
Euro zone bond yields rise after hot Spanish inflation data
Euro zone bond yields jump after hot Spanish inflation data