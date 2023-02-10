Spain detects atypical BSE in cow, WOAH says

Spain has reported atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in a dead cow in the northwestern region of Galicia, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.

The disease, commonly called mad cow disease, was detected after the 22-year-old cow was euthanised due to signs of illness not related to BSE, Paris-based WOAH said, citing information from the Spanish authorities.

