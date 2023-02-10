Left Menu

West Bengal starts special drive in 5 dists to eliminate lymphatic filariasis by 2027

The West Bengal government started mass administration of anti-filarial drugs in five districts, targeting to eliminate lymphatic filariasis by 2027, an official said on Friday. The programme was launched in Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad, and in the health districts of Bishnupur and Rampurhat by Health Secretary NS Nigam on Thursday, he said.The state government is committed to ensuring the well-being of its population by eliminating tropical diseases like lymphatic filariasis.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:02 IST
The West Bengal government started mass administration of anti-filarial drugs in five districts, targeting to eliminate lymphatic filariasis by 2027, an official said on Friday. The programme was launched in Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad, and in the health districts of Bishnupur and Rampurhat by Health Secretary NS Nigam on Thursday, he said.

''The state government is committed to ensuring the well-being of its population by eliminating tropical diseases like lymphatic filariasis. The goal is to eliminate this mosquito-borne disease by 2027 from the state,'' he added.

The drive will continue till February 18.

Lymphatic Filariasis is a disabling disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes. Usually acquired in childhood, this disease damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes abnormal enlargement of body parts such as hydrocele (abnormal swelling of the scrotum) and lymphoedema (swelling in the limbs).

''The health department will use double drug therapy. During this period, trained health workers will visit every house in these districts and administer anti-filarial medicines to everyone except children under the age of two, pregnant women, and those seriously ill,'' the official said.

Till last year, the state had 35,631 lymphoedema and 13,846 hydrocele patients, he said.

