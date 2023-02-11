U.S. Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital

U.S. Senator John Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital on Friday, his staff said, two days after he was admitted to the Washington, D.C., facility because he was feeling lightheaded.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke last year. Tests showed he did not suffer a second stroke during the latest incident, the hospital said.

