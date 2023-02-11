Left Menu

U.S. Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital

(Adds statement from office, background) Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital on Friday, his staff said, two days after he was admitted to the Washington, D.C., facility because he was feeling lightheaded.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 04:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 04:05 IST
U.S. Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital

(Adds statement from office, background) Feb 10 (Reuters) -

U.S. Senator John Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital on Friday, his staff said, two days after he was admitted to the Washington, D.C., facility because he was feeling lightheaded. Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke last year. Tests showed he did not suffer a second stroke during the latest incident, the hospital said.

"In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures," the senator's office said in a written statement. "John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday." Fetterman had a stroke last year while campaigning for one Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats.

It initially left lingering problems with his speech and hearing that sometimes cause verbal miscues, but Fetterman's doctor has said the politician could serve in office with no restrictions as long as he followed recovery instructions. Fetterman, in a statement on his recovery last year, said he had been diagnosed with a heart condition years earlier but had stopped taking his medication, avoided going to the doctor and ignored warning signs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023