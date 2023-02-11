Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Funky hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action

"Funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, makeup and long nails'' by the staff in hospitals will not be "unacceptable", the Haryana government has said as it prepares a "well-followed" dress code policy for healthcare professionals in the state.

The purpose of the dress code policy, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says, is to maintain discipline, uniformity and equality among the staff in government healthcare centres.

"A well-followed dress code policy in a hospital not only gives an employee his professional image but also presents an elegant image of an organisation among the public,'' Vij said on Friday.

All hospital staff working in clinical (medics and paramedics), cleanliness and sanitation, security, transport, technical, kitchen, field, etc should be in proper uniform during working hours, he said.

''Funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, accessories, makeup, long nails during working hours are unacceptable, especially in the healthcare centres," Vij said.

Black pants with a white shirt along with a name tag shall be worn by trainees, except for the nursing cadre, he added.

"Men's hair should be no longer than collar length and should not interfere with the patient's care," he said.

''Unusual hairstyles and unconventional haircuts are not permitted. Nails must be clean, trimmed and well-manicured,'' he stressed.

Vij said jeans of any colour, denim skirts and denim dresses are not considered professional dresses and, therefore, will not be permitted.

''Sweatshirts, sweatsuits, and shorts are not permitted. Slacks, dresses, skirts and palazzos shall not be permitted too. T-shirts, stretch T-shirts, stretch pants, fitting pants, leather pants, capris, sweatpants, tank tops, see-through dresses or tops, crop tops, off-shoulder dresses, sneakers, slippers etc will not be permitted. Similarly, footwear must be black, clean, comfortable and free from funky designs,'' the minister said.

He said the dress code must be adhered to round-the-clock, including weekends, evenings and night shifts.

Non-adherence to the dress code will lead to disciplinary action, and the erring employee will be marked absent for that particular day, he said.

Vij said the dress code that the staff working in government healthcare facilities will have to adhere to is in its final stages.

''When you go to a private hospital, not a single employee is seen without a uniform, while in a government hospital, it is difficult to differentiate between a patient and an employee,'' he said, adding that the dress code will improve the functioning of the hospitals in the state.

The minister said a hospital requires some code and conduct from its employees and a dress code is an essential component which gives the organisation a ''professional touch".

