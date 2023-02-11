Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida to return to work Monday after sinus surgery -Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will return to work on Monday after his sinus surgery in a Tokyo hospital at the weekend proved uneventful, the Kyodo news agency said. On Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Kishida would have the surgery to treat a chronic sinus condition.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will return to work on Monday after his sinus surgery in a Tokyo hospital at the weekend proved uneventful, the Kyodo news agency said. Saturday's procedure ran for about 3 hours and 40 minutes, the agency said, quoting government sources. Kishida will go to the hospital for post-operative treatment on Sunday, it added.

Officials at the prime minister's office were not immediately available for comment. On Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Kishida would have the surgery to treat a chronic sinus condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

