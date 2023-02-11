Left Menu

Odisha: Padampur gets new Community Health Centre

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 20:18 IST
Odisha: Padampur gets new Community Health Centre
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Paikmal in Bargarh district, a statement said.

Stating that it was another step towards qualitative universal health care, the statement said that the existing primary health centre (PHC) at Paikmal would be upgraded to CHC.

With this upgradation, people of the area would get the services of medical specialists along with better pathological test facilities.

The health center would also have better infrastructure and allied facilities, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said.

During the Padampur bypolls, Patnaik promised a CHC in Paikmal and district status to Padampur.

